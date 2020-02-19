Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new details for their departure from royal life The Sussexes will carry out engagements in March

Buckingham Palace has announced more details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future after their decision to step back as senior royals, including that the spring 2020 transition will take effect on 31 March.The royal family and the couple have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.

As Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of the Queen, which are funded by the Sovereign Grant, there will be no office based at Buckingham Palace. From 1 April, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in January

As previously announced, the Sussexes will split their time between the UK and North America and will return to London for a number of engagements before the transition period takes place. Harry will attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on 28 February alongside Jon Bon Jovi and he will also attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on 6 March with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also be present at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have gone to use sport as part of their recovery. The couple will also both attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March. Last year, Harry was the guest of honour at the glitzy event – it was his first official outing with his new title of Captain General Royal Marines, which he inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip. The annual event features military musicians from the Royal Marines showcasing a range of musical styles in a West End-worthy spectacular.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes also confirmed that the Duchess will also mark International Women's Day on 8 March.

The couple will carry out engagements in March

As previously announced, Harry and Meghan will formally retain their HRH styles but they will not actively use them. Buckingham Palace also confirmed more details about the Duke of Sussex's military roles, including that he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, however during the 12-month period, these honorary titles will not be used. Harry will not perform any official duties associated with these roles. The Duke’s involvement with Invictus will continue, and he remains dedicated to supporting the military and mental health causes through his wider private work.

It comes as royal sources confirmed that discussions were ongoing surrounding the use of the word 'royal' without the couple's Sussex Royal branding. A change is expected to be announced when they launch their new non-profit organisation.

