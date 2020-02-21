Why today is an important day for Kate Middleton Prince William's wife has been on a mini tour of the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a busy few weeks promoting her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.' The results are set to be unveiled soon but meanwhile, Friday 21 February was a particularly important day for Kate as it marked the closing date for people to take part in her survey.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's exciting date night plans revealed after February half-term

WATCH: Kate promotes her early childhood survey

Kensington Palace tweeted on Friday: "Today is your last chance to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood. Answer the Duchess of Cambridge's #5BigQuestions on the under fives." The palace released a new video of Kate earlier this week, encouraging members of the public to share their views.

In the clip, the royal mum said: "Parents, carers and families are at the heart of raising the next generation and that's why I felt so passionate about listening to them, and listening to your thoughts and your views and how best we can support you going forward. That's why I've launched the 5 Big Questions to hear from as many people from society as possible. We visited Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England to hear your experiences. I'm really pleased that over 200,000 people have already filled in the survey, but it's not too late to have your say…"

MORE: James Middleton shares never-before-seen childhood photo in support of sister Kate's initiative

Kate in Birmingham last month

The Duchess unveiled the survey during a visit to Birmingham on 22 January, which aims to spark a nationwide conversation on raising the next generation. Since then, Kate has carried out engagements in Cardiff, Woking, London, Newtownards and Aberdeen, meeting families, children, charities and experts.

The Cambridges enjoyed some private family time with their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, during February half-term. Prince William and Kate will resume their royal duties next week and are set to attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre on Tuesday 25 February, in aid of The Royal Foundation.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.