James Middleton has spoken out in support of his sister Kate's Early Years initiative. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey, which aims to spark a nationwide conversation on raising the next generation. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, James shared a never-before-seen snap from his childhood, which sees him posing with his grandparents' British Bulldog called Gibson.

James Middleton shared this childhood throwback

"This isn't a post about dogs... brace yourselves," he wrote in the caption. "BUT it's in huge support of my wonderful sister's 'Early Years' initiative to ask, '5 big questions on the Under Fives.'" Encouraging his followers to find out more, he added: "If you have 5 minutes and live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio)." He concluded: "Me as a boy with my grandparents British Bulldog Gibson. #5bigquestions."

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher says podcast chat with Kate Middleton was just like 'talking to another mum'

WATCH: Duchess Kate's 5 Big Questions

The Duchess unveiled the survey during a visit to Birmingham on 22 January. Since then, Kate has carried out engagements in Cardiff, Woking, London, Newtownards and Aberdeen, meeting families, children, charities and experts. She recently said: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society's views about raising the next generation. I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can't wait to see the results."

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

The final number of participants looks set to be huge, if over 200,000 people have already completed the survey. It's being conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation and will run until 21 February 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.