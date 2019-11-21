Sarah Ferguson visits Buckingham Palace after Prince Andrew steps down from royal duties

Sarah Ferguson appeared in good spirits as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, less than a day after Prince Andrew announced he was stepping down from royal duties for the foreseeable future. The 60-year-old was likely visiting the palace to meet with her former husband, who was pictured leaving Royal Lodge Windsor on Thursday morning to attend more meetings about his future without royal duties.

WATCH: Prince Andrew seen for the first time since withdrawing from royal duties

Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been supportive of him following his BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he addressed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for the first time, and described him as a "true and real gentleman" in an Instagram post after the interview aired on Saturday.

Sarah Ferguson visited Buckingham Palace on Thursday

However, she has since maintained her silence following Prince Andrew's statement regarding his "ill-judged association" with Jeffrey Epstein, which was released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

STORY: Prince Andrew steps down - what does it mean for his future?

Prince Andrew said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

Sarah has been supportive of her ex-husband, who she described as a "true gentleman"

He added: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

MORE: Princess Beatrice celebrates fiance's birthday amid Prince Andrew drama

The decision has sparked a lot of speculation about the 59-year-old's future within the royal family and what it means for his patronages and charity endeavours. Royal sources say the Duke will not return to public duties until Epstein's victim's get the closure they want and deserve or he is fully cleared of any wrongdoing. The FBI is continuing to investigate the case and Andrew has said he is willing to help with their enquiries if required.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.