Kate Middleton's secret engagement revealed after she showed off her skills at SportsAid event The Duchess of Cambridge had another meeting after visiting the London Stadium

The Duchess of Cambridge impressed royal fans with her athletic abilities as she sprinted off the starting blocks during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium on Wednesday. That wasn't Kate's only engagement of the day though. According to the Court Circular, the Duchess held an Early Years meeting in the afternoon at Kensington Palace after her sporty appearance.

It's been a busy year for Kate so far, after she launched her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' in January, which aims to spark a nation-wide conversation on raising the next generation. The Duchess undertook a mini tour of the UK to promote the survey, visiting Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking, London, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Friday 21 February was a particularly important day for Kate as it marked the closing date for people to take part in her survey, the results of which are set to be unveiled soon.

After enjoying February half-term at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate resumed their royal duties this week. The couple attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward theatre in London's West End on Tuesday, which was held in aid of The Royal Foundation.

Kate sprints with Jessica Ennis-Hill

While Kate was at the SportsAid event in London on Wednesday, William carried out engagements in Nottinghamshire, visiting the Beacon Project in Mansfield, which supports the homeless.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Ireland from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 March for a three-day tour of the country. The couple will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery."

The statement from Kensington Palace adds: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

