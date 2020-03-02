Sarah Ferguson might be best known as a member of the royal family, but she has also forged a career as an accomplished writer. This week, the Duchess shared a surprising detail of her book writing process, as she celebrated her partnership with Montegrappa's Italia pens. Sarah shared a series of photographs with her Instagram followers, explaining in the caption: "It was a delight to work with @montegrappaitalia designing these three fountain pens inspired by the colours of nature. I use one to write my children's books. I'm old-fashioned and almost always work in longhand. Although I sometimes revert to tech when I feel like it…" Sarah is the author of several children's books, including the Little Red series, Budgie the Little Helicopter, the Helping Hands collection and picture books, such as Ballerina Rosie.

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her writing process on Instagram

It's an exciting time for the Duchess. Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is set to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May, less than two years after the marriage of her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie. An official statement from Buckingham Palace recently confirmed details of the ceremony. "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020," it read. "The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - Five Facts

Touchingly, the couple have asked Edoardo's three-year-old son to be best man at their May nuptials. The honour means that little Christopher, who is affectionately known as Wolfie, will be the youngest person to perform a role at a royal wedding in British history. "I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man," a spokesman for the couple told the Daily Mail.