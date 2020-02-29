Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked his three-year-old son to be best man at their May nuptials. The honour means that little Christopher, who is affectionately known as Wolfie, will be the youngest person to perform a role at a royal wedding in British history. "I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man," a spokesman for the couple confirmed to the Daily Mail. It is also reported that he was handed the important role because Beatrice and Edo want to show him how important he is to his stepmother.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced new details regarding the upcoming royal wedding. The Queen's granddaughter will marry on Friday 29 May, with the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

The couple have also asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked his three-year-old son to be best man

Property developer Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in September 2019 during a romantic weekend away in the groom-to-be's native Italy. The statement from the palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

The royal wedding will occur on Friday 29 May

The couple said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

