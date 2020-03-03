Who is looking after George, Charlotte and Louis during Prince William and Kate's Ireland tour? The Cambridge kids have school to attend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be on a three-day tour of Ireland from Tuesday 3 March to Thursday 5 March, marking their first official visit to the country. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, aren't being joined by their children on the trip as Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are at school. The royals are currently in Year 2 and Reception, respectively, at Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, while their younger brother Prince Louis turns two in April.

So, who will be looking after the Cambridge children while William and Kate are away? It's likely that their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will be on hand to do the school run and take care of their evening routines. Spanish-born Maria is a Norland-trained nanny and has been working for the Cambridges full-time since 2014 when George was eight months old. She's been spotted in her distinctive brown uniform on previous royal tours and during official family events.

The Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton could also be on hand for babysitting duties. The pair are close to their grandchildren and were spotted looking after them when William and Kate took part in the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight last summer. Carole was also pictured leaving Kensington Palace in December 2019 after taking care of George, Charlotte and Louis while William and Kate were at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

Prince George made his royal tour debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2014, when he was just eight months old. Two years later, the Cambridges had their first tour as a family-of-four when Princess Charlotte joined them in Canada. In 2017, George and Charlotte also joined their parents on their royal tour of Germany and Poland. Prince Louis is still to make his debut overseas.

