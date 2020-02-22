Prince William reveals the unusual activity George, Charlotte and Louis did over half-term The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children spent half-term in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the unusual activity Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte took up over their recent half-term break. William opened up about how his children and the Duchess of Cambridge spent the week lambing in Norfolk as they retreated to their country home, Anmer Hall. The Duke divulged their fun break as he visited Wales for a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, spoke to injured players before joining almost 74,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for Wales v France. Ahead of the match, he spoke to people supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, including Rhian Roberts, a primary school teacher who is one of 33 people supported by the trust. After telling William she had married into a dairy farm in West Wales, the Duke responded: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louie loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The primary school teacher, who has been supported by the trust after suffering damage to her neck during a tackle in March 2018, meet William for the first time on Saturday and described him as "down to earth". "We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area," she said. "He said they've been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life."

Prince William and Kate Middleton often retreat to Norfolk with their children

Following their return from Norfolk, William and Kate have a very exciting date in the diary planned once their children return to school. On Tuesday 25 February, the couple will attend a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, in aid of The Royal Foundation. Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, will meet members of the cast after the performance. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.

