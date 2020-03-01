The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans on Sunday after sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of themselves during a visit to Wales, to mark St David's Day. The couple carried out an engagement in South Wales at the beginning of February, and chose a picture of themselves from their visit to Tata Steel, where they were given toy dragons for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The caption of the post, which was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, read: "Dydd Gwyl Dewi Sant Hapus – Wishing you a very happy St David's Day to all our Welsh followers!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton were given dragons for their children during a recent trip to Wales

Prince William and Kate weren't the only royals to mark St David's Day on social media. The Queen's social media account, The Royal Family, also posted a picture to mark the occasion. The photo was of the monarch on a walkabout in North Wales in 2010, surrounded by people waving Welsh flags. The caption read: "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day. The Queen is greeted by crowds during a 2010 visit to Caernarfon Castle in North Wales." Clarence House, the official Instagram account for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall chose to post a series of pictures from the royal couple on various walkabouts in Wales. The caption for their post read: "To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay! Dyma ddymuno Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus i’n holl ddilynwyr yng Nghymru ac o amgylch y byd – Cyfarchion #DyddGwylDewi!"

Prince William and Kate with their three children

It's a busy time for the Duke and Duchess at the moment, who are getting ready to go on a three-day tour of Ireland, from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 March. The couple will spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery". The statement from Kensington Palace adds: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

The Cambridges returned to London at the beginning of the week for the new school term, having spent half-term in their beloved country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. While visiting Wales for a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, William revealed that the children and Kate had spent the week lambing in Norfolk. George, Charlotte and Louis had a great time, with William telling a primary school teacher during an event before the match: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

