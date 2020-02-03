Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis feature in new video for important cause The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of the charity since 2013

Kensington Palace has posted a sweet video of the Duchess of Cambridge, as she wrote a message in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week. The short clip released on @KensingtonRoyal's Instagram Stories shows Kate as she carries out her royal duties with children. It includes footage from when Kate made dens with Scouts at Gilwell Park in Essex last March and when she and husband Prince William tried kayaking during a trip to Northern Ireland last February.

The Instagram video also featured Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they played in her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer. The words 'Find Your Brave' flashed up inbetween the clips, which is the theme of 2020's Children's Mental Health Week.

The Duchess released a message on Monday encouraging young people to open up about their mental health. Kate, who is royal patron of Place2Be, wrote: "For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place. While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act - such as sharing a worry or asking for help - can be incredibly courageous."

The mum-of-three's statement continued: "Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives. Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children's resilience and self-esteem.

Kate opened Place2Be's London headquarters in 2018

"Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood. Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. I'd love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to 'find their brave'."

The Duchess has been patron of Place2Be since 2013 and opened their London headquarters in 2018. Kate also helped to launch the first ever Children's Mental Health Week in 2015 and has supported the campaign since.

