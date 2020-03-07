Sarah Ferguson has sent a touching reply to a fan who congratulated her ahead of Princess Beatrice's May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Royal fan, The Duchess of Wonderland, shared Sarah's personal thank you on Instagram on Saturday, which was written inside a card with Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement photo on the front. Admitting she was "delighted to welcome Edo into the family", Sarah's note read: "Thank you so much for your congratulations and kind wishes. We are so proud to be sharing this sensational and happy news. We are so excited to be welcoming Edo into our family. Beatrice and Edo are so excited and thrilled to be embarking on their new life together. They are looking forward to a life filled with love and happiness. We are overjoyed that they have found one another. Thank you so much for your support and kindness over the years. Sarah."

WATCH: Five facts you didn't know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

It was revealed last month that Beatrice and Edo have asked his three-year-old son to be best man at their nuptials. The honour means that little Christopher, who is affectionately known as Wolfie, will be the youngest person to perform a role at a royal wedding in British history. "I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man," a spokesman for the couple confirmed to the Daily Mail. It is also reported that he was handed the important role because Beatrice and Edo want to show him how important he is to his stepmother.

Sarah Ferguson's personal thank you to a royal fan (Photo: Instagram/theduchessofwonderland)

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced new details regarding the upcoming royal wedding. The Queen's granddaughter will marry on Friday 29 May, with the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

MORE: Celebrity bridal designer Kate Halfpenny shares her predictions for Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

The thank you card featured Princess Beatrice and Edo's engagement photo (Photo: Instagram/theduchessofwonderland)

MORE: Princess Beatrice's former PT shares her pre-wedding fitness tips

The couple have also asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda. Property developer Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in September 2019 during a romantic weekend away in the groom-to-be's native Italy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.