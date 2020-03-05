Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy night out with Princess Eugenie ahead of wedding Prince Andrew's eldest daughter and Edoardo will tie the knot on 29 May

With only weeks to go till their big day, Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a low-key evening with the royal's sister Princess Eugenie. The trio were spotted - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - heading towards Isabel restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday night. According to the publication, the small party were seen leaving the popular eatery and bar after midnight.

The night out comes shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Beatrice and Edoardo will tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on 29 May, with a reception to take place at the palace. The official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

The wedding is set to be a much more intimate and private affair than recent royal nuptials, as the chapel seats only around 150 people. Timings for the ceremony are yet to be announced, but it is likely it will begin in the morning, like her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince William, who both married at 11am.

Further details are still to be announced about the royal wedding, but over the weekend it was revealed that Beatrice and Edoardo have asked his three-year-old son Christopher to be his best man. Affectionately known as Wolfie, he is Edoardo's child from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice's title won't officially change, nor will her new husband receive a royal title - just like her sister Princess Eugenie when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Eugenie is now titled as Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank, so in a similar vein Beatrice could be known as Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

