Who will Princess Beatrice's bridesmaids and pageboys be at her royal wedding? The Duke of York's daughter marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May

Princess Beatrice will wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace. Further details are still to be announced about the upcoming royal wedding but one key part of anyone's big day is the bridal party.

WATCH: Bridesmaids and pageboys arrive at Princess Eugenie's wedding

There has been an abundance of royal nuptials in recent years and the younger generation have had starring roles as bridesmaids and pageboys, quite often stealing the limelight from the bride and groom!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are still to confirm who will be walking down the aisle with them on the day, but at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at who they could pick to be part of their special day.

READ: Exclusive: Princess Beatrice’s former PT shares her pre-wedding fitness tips

Christopher Woolf

Edoardo has a three-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. He's likely to play a big role on his father's wedding day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are absolute pros when it comes to pageboy and bridesmaid duties. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were given starring roles at the weddings of their aunt Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate's friend Sophie Carter as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day. Could Prince Louis make his pageboy debut at Beatrice's wedding? The young royal turns two in April.

MORE: 21 of the most beautiful royal wedding bouquets: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Savannah and Isla Phillips

Autumn and Peter Phillips' daughters are regulars on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour and were bridesmaids at Eugenie's wedding. Nine-year-old Savannah and seven-year-old Isla are also close to their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.

Mia and Lena Tindall

Zara and Mike's eldest daughter Mia, six, was also part of Eugenie and Jack's bridal party, so she could be given a role at Beatrice's wedding. Lena is set to turn two in June and we think she'd make the cutest flower girl.

MORE: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history

Theodora Rose Williams

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter, who is affectionally known as Teddy, acted as bridesmaid at Eugenie's wedding in 2018. TV star Ayda was spotted attending Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in December, so could seven-year-old Theodora do the honours at this year's royal wedding?

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding this May and we're hoping they will bring their son Archie with them. He might be a little young for pageboy duties though, as he only turns one on 6 May, but he would make the cutest wedding guest.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.