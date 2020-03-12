Prince Charles has once again offered his support to those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia. Charles was the guest of honour at The City of London Corporation and the Australian High Commission fundraising dinner at Mansion House on Thursday night, where he addressed guests in a touching speech, praising the efforts of those who are helping to raise as much money as possible for the bushfires relief and recovery effort. "It is, if I may say so, particularly heart-warming to see so many of you gathered here this evening," he said. "To know how determined you are to help those who were so cruelly affected by the catastrophic bushfires in Australia recently.

"I was most touched to have been invited to join you for this occasion and to have an opportunity to express, once again, just how much my family and I care about what I can only imagine must have seemed like an apocalyptic vision of Hell that the Australian people have been through over these past, desperately trying, few months. Amidst the horror and the sorrow, I have, above all, felt the greatest possible sense of admiration for the extraordinary determination and resilience of the Australian people."

He added: "The manner in which firefighters and other emergency services, as well as countless thousands of volunteers, in their own unique, antipodean way, have risked their lives to defend neighbour and stranger alike, represents, it seems to me, the very essence of the Australian character. At times we saw that enduring spirit of Aussie ‘mateship’ tested by exhaustion, by the greatest pressure and by the gravest danger. It is not surprising that the firies’ helmet now stands alongside the diggers’ slouch hat as a powerful symbol of the courage, resilience and generosity for which Australians are renowned. At the very worst of times, we saw the very best of Australia – and knowing the Aussies, as I do after fifty-four years, that makes me very proud."

Back in January, Charles recorded an emotional video message to offer support to those affected by the bushfires. He said: "I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such a difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances. I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia."

Charles added: "I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are. So I know at the end of the day despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through. All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way. I'm very proud to know you all."

