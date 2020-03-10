Meghan Markle has delivered her final curtsy to her father-in-law Prince Charles, and Her Majesty the Queen. On Monday, Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service with senior royals at Westminster Abbey – their last official engagement before they step back from royal duties on 31 March. The Sussexes appeared relaxed as they arrived at the Abbey, with Meghan dressed in an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress, cape and hat by William Chambers for the occasion. In contrast to last year's event, the couple were shown to their seats and did not wait at the Abbey's great west door to meet Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen for the procession at the start of the ceremony. Perhaps in acknowledgment of the Sussexes' final outing, Prince William and Kate also opted not to walk in the procession.

Meghan Markle curtseys to Prince Charles at the Commonwealth Day service

Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row inside the historic church, in accordance with tradition, given that he is not a future king. Following William and Kate's arrival, Meghan was seen mouthing 'Hi' to the couple and giving a small wave as the Cambridges took their seats in the row in front of the Sussexes. Harry also said "hello" and smiled at his brother. As the procession got underway, Kate and the Countess of Wessex could be seen curtseying in synch to the Queen, while smiling Meghan followed with a curtsy for the monarch and her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The royal family leaves Westminster Abbey

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles from 31 March as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom. In the last week, the couple have embarked on a flurry of engagements as they prepare to step down as senior royals, both attending the Endeavour Fund Awards last Thursday and the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night. The Duchess also marked International Women's Day by carrying out a secret visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London, where she surprised pupils during assembly.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they are now completely giving up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. They will divide their time between the UK and North America and are expected to still attend big family events, such as royal weddings and the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June, although their official public appearances will be limited.