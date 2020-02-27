Prince Charles was the hardest working royal last year, racking up an impressive 521 public appearances in 2019, 15 more than his sister Princess Anne. And it seems the heir is carrying that same strong work ethic into 2020. Clarence House has confirmed to HELLO! Online that Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will carry out more than 50 engagements in just nine days when they head off on tour next month – all the more impressive given that the couple are both in their seventies. Charles and Camilla will jointly visit the Republic of Cyprus and The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from 17 March until the 25 March. Prior to this, the Prince will also visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide. During his time there, the royal will put the focus firmly on the reforms that have been made to improve citizens' lives.

Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, will then embark on their first official trip to Cyprus to recognise the work of the UN Peacekeeping Force and celebrate traditional Cypriot culture. It will be the first royal visit to the country since the Queen's tour in 1993. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to RAF Akrotiri in December 2018, but the military base is in the Western Sovereign Base area - a British Overseas Territory. The couple will mostly explore the capital, Nicosia, but they will also visit rural areas of the Troodos mountains and the Larnaca district, where they will celebrate traditional Cypriot culture through food and crafts.

For their last leg of the tour, Charles and Camilla will visit Jordan to commemorate the Queen’s long-standing relationship with the country’s royal family. Most of the tour will take place in the nation’s capital of Amman, though visits to cultural, religious and environmental sites across the country will also be included. It will also be a chance for Charles and Camilla to reunite with King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, as they learn what the country is doing to support refugees. The Duchess will see the work undertaken by Queen Rania to protect vulnerable children and mothers, as well as educate parents about child protection and safeguarding. Charles last visited Jordan in February 2015, while Camilla's last trip was in 2013.