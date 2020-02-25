Duchess of Cornwall to be reunited with Queen Rania of Jordan on spring tour Clarence House has released more details about the visit in March

Clarence House has announced that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be heading off on a royal tour this spring between Tuesday 17 March and Wednesday 25 March. Prince Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, will jointly visit the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan in March. Prior to this, the Prince will also visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Charles and Camilla will be reunited with King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, as they learn what the country is doing to support refugees. The Duchess will see the work undertaken by Queen Rania to protect vulnerable children and mothers, as well as educate parents about child protection and safeguarding. Charles last visited Jordan in February 2015, while Camilla's last trip was in 2013.

The Queen in Cyprus in 1993

The trip will also mark the couple's first official visit to Cyprus, where they will recognise the work of the UN Peacekeeping Force and celebrate traditional Cypriot culture. It will be the first royal visit to the country since the Queen's tour in 1993. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to RAF Akrotiri in December 2018, but the military base is in the Western Sovereign Base area - a British Overseas Territory.

During his solo visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prince of Wales will pay his respects in the 25th anniversary year of the Srebrenica genocide.

Charles and Camilla in New Zealand in November 2019

The dates for the spring royal tour are:

Tuesday 17 March to Wednesday 18 March: Charles will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wednesday 18 March to Saturday 21 March: Charles and Camilla will visit the Republic of Cyprus

Saturday 21 March to Wednesday 25 March: Charles and Camilla will visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

The Prince and the Duchess' last major overseas tour took place in November 2019, when the couple visited New Zealand. Charles also carried out solo visits to India and the Solomon Islands.

