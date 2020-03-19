'Business as usual' for hard-working Prince Charles amid coronavirus outbreak The Prince of Wales has not been shaking hands

The Prince of Wales is renowned for his busy work schedule and carries out several engagements a week, but the royals are being forced to adapt their way of working following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Press Association, Prince Charles' team at Clarence House are working mostly remotely, having set up a virtual, digital office. A source told them: "The prince is operating as close to business as usual as possible at the moment."

Prince Charles greeting Ronnie Wood with a "namaste"

The Prince, 71, carried out an investiture last Thursday at Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen, and also attended a dinner in aid of the Australian Bushfire Appeal. Last Wednesday, he was at the Prince's Trust Awards to celebrate the achievements of young people helped by his charity and was joined by a host of celebrities, including Ant and Dec, Craig David and Pierce Brosnan.

Charles also attended a WaterAid Summit last week, where he was joined by government representatives, community members and business leaders. Among the guests was Prince Albert of Monaco, who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus

However, the event took place on 10 March – nine days ago – and Prince Charles was not believed to have been in close contact with the Monaco royal and has not been shaking hands in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the heir-to-the-throne has adopted a head bow with a "namaste" greeting.

The Queen has also travelled to Windsor Castle for her Easter break, a week earlier than planned as a "sensible precaution." The 93-year-old monarch has been joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, who was flown by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham. Her Majesty released a message of support to the UK on Thursday evening, saying: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

