Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cancel wedding reception plans due to coronavirus The couple are due to wed on 29 May

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been forced to cancel plans to host their wedding reception within the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The couple, who are due to tie the knot on Friday 29 May, are also deciding whether to keep the nuptials to close family and friends. The ceremony is set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 things you didn't know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo

READ: The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

"In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

Beatrice and Edoardo at Christmas

The Duke of York's eldest daughter, 31, announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo in September 2019. The groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

While further details of the nuptials are still to be released by the palace, it's thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will have starring roles in the bridal party. It's also been confirmed that Edoardo's three-year-old son Christoper (affectionately known as Woolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, will be best man.

MORE: Celebrity bridal designer Kate Halfpenny shares her predictions for Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

Beatrice at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Like previous royal brides, Princess Beatrice is keeping the designer of her wedding dress firmly under wraps. Predictions include Vivienne Westwood, Erdem and Ralph & Russo.

Princess Beatrice was chosen as her younger sister Princess Eugenie's maid of honour at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in October 2018. The royal bride wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from the Queen's jewellery collection.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.