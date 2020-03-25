Royal first: the Queen shares photo of weekly audience with Boris Johnson – see pic The Queen is currently at her residence in Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen shared the first photo of her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday after retreating to Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty relocated to Windsor for the Easter break one week earlier than usual, and while she typically hosts Boris at Buckingham Palace, this week they conducted their business over the phone, in line with social distancing advice. HELLO! online’s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey says: “I believe this is the first time we’ve ever seen a photograph of the Queen’s weekly audience with the Prime Minister! Her Majesty usually conducts a weekly meeting with Boris Johnson in person at Buckingham Palace on a Wednesday evening, but given the current circumstances and the Queen being in Windsor, this is taking place by telephone for the foreseeable future.”

The Queen will certainly be listening to the PM's self-isolation advice after it was confirmed that her son, Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said that while Charles has "mild symptoms" of the disease, her Majesty has not been tested. In a statement, the palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The Queen is conducting her weekly audience with the PM by phone for the foreseeable future

Doctors believe that Charles became contagious on 13 March, one day after he last saw his mother. The palace also noted that Philip was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she last met Charles on 12 March. Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles was displaying mild symptoms of Covid 19 "but otherwise remains in good health".

The 71-year-old is currently self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is 72. A Clarence House spokesperson said that the Duchess has tested negative for the virus.