One of the youngest members of the Danish royal family has been tested for coronavirus, it was revealed on Tuesday. A statement released by the Danish royal court announced that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's ten-year-old son Prince Henrik was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. He was also tested for coronavirus and was given the all-clear.

The family, along with their daughter eight-year-old Princess Athena, are now residing at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The royal couple and their children moved to Paris last summer so that Prince Joachim could undertake military training.

It comes after Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, was the first head of state to test positive for the virus, which has affected the globe. The palace released a statement last week, saying: "His Serene Highness Prince Albert has been moved by all the good wishes he has received from all around the world. HSH wants to thank all the people that have sent him their support. The Sovereign Prince remains confined in his apartments inside the Palace. He is still working with his close collaborators in accordance with the health measures. His health, controlled several times during the day by his doctors, doesn't inspire any concern." Prince Albert added: "Patience, trust, courage, solidarity."

Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik. He has two children from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17. Joachim and Alexandra finalised their divorce in 2005. He married French-born Marie in 2008 and they welcomed their first child together, Prince Henrik, in 2009, followed by daughter, Princess Athena, in 2012.

The Danish royal family has cancelled its public engagements amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Queen Margrethe addressed the nation earlier this month.

