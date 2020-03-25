Clarence House has confirmed that the Prince of Wales, 71, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released on Wednesday, a spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

READ: Prince Henrik of Denmark, ten, tested for coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

It added: "The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she forgot one detail about her latest This Morning outfit

Charles had adopted a 'namaste' instead of shaking hands

Charles is the first member of the British royal family to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, was confirmed to have COVID-19 and the Danish royal court revealed that Prince Henrik, ten, was tested for the virus after breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. He was given the all-clear from a hospital in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 93, began her Easter break early at the Berkshire palace last week, while Prince Philip, 98, was flown there by helicopter from Sandringham, Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Prince Charles' most recent engagements

The Prince's last public engagements were on 12 March when he carried out an investiture, on behalf of the Queen, at Buckingham Palace and in the evening, he attended a dinner in aid of the Australia Bushfire Appeal. Prior to that, he was at the Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium on 11 March and the day before that, Charles attended a WaterAid Summit. He and wife Camilla were guests at a reception to mark Commonwealth Day on 9 March, after attending the service at Westminster Abbey with members of the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.