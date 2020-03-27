Why Kate Middleton gets a break from home-schooling George and Charlotte The Cambridge kids joined Clap for our Carers on Thursday

Parents across the UK have been adjusting to home-schooling their children this week amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is among them, but she'll be able to take a break from their routine as of Friday 27 March.

Kate's eldest children, George, six, and Charlotte, four, attend Thomas's school in Battersea in west London and are currently being taught their lessons via online learning platforms. Pupils broke up for the Easter holidays on Thursday this week and will therefore be able to put their textbooks down until the summer term starts at the end of April. While the Cambridges reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, they usually spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

READ: How Prince William and Kate Middleton will home-school Prince George and Princess Charlotte during coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis clap for NHS workers

The curriculum at Thomas's is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte has been learning French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers in Reception. Meanwhile, George's subjects in Year 2 include Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games.

Kensington Palace released a video on Thursday night of George, Charlotte and their one-year-old brother Louis clapping to show their gratitude for NHS workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Louis, dressed in a blue jumper, stands in the middle of his older siblings, looking up at them as they all clap enthusiastically.

MORE: Royals fans notice incredible detail in Kate Middleton's video of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

George and Charlotte in Sandringham at Christmas

The Cambridge children weren't the only ones to show their support – the royal family released a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as well as a clip of the Queen's staff at Windsor Castle. Clarence House also showed footage of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall clapping from separate rooms as they self-isolate at their Scottish home, Birkhall. Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, but aides say he has been working from his desk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.