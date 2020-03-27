Royals fans notice incredible detail in Kate Middleton's video of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis The Cambridges took part in the Clap for our Carers campaign

Royal fans were treated to the most adorable video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on Thursday night. The rare clip showed the young royals taking part in the Clap for our Carers campaign to thank those working in the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown. And whilst many were surprised by how big they had become, others noticed an incredible detail – that little Louis and Charlotte were wearing clothes very similar to ones previously worn by their parents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis clap for the NHS heroes

Twitter user @sweetestcambs was the first to notice and shared the most adorable photo composite with her followers showing side-by-side comparisons, and captioned it: "they're matching", followed by a crying face emoji.

Fans of the Cambridges will notice that Louis, who was dressed in dark blue trousers, a blue V-neck jumper and a shirt, was dressed exactly like his dad was when he and Kate first announced they were expecting George back in 2012. The Prince was pictured in the original outfit as he and Kate exited St King Edward Vll Hospital after the then mum-to-be had been treated for her acute morning sickness.

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, was videoed wearing dark jeans and a stripped top, a look that the mum-of-three favours when attending the polo to cheer on Prince William. The Duchess last wore this particular look in 2015, when she attended the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury.

The Cambridge family were not the only ones who delighted royal fans with personal videos on Thursday - the royal family account posted a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping alongside their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12. Prince Charles, who this week revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, and the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a video. The clip posted by Clarence House shows the couple clapping from separate rooms as they self-isolate within their Scottish home, Birkhall.