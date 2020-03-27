The Duchess of Cornwall shares heartfelt message after husband Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 Camilla urged women isolating at home with an abusive partner to seek help if needed

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken out following Prince Charles' revelation earlier this week that he has tested positive for COVID-19 to urge women isolating at home with an abusive partner to seek help if needed.The royal offered the advice via Clarence House's official Twitter account, saying: "This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place.

"I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you.

"If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone.

Prince Charles' wife continued: "Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic violence charities. Please stay safe and get help."

The mother-of-two ended her plea telling women that if they felt in immediate danger, they should phone 999 and ask for the police.

Camilla, 72, has spoken out on behalf of the victims of domestic violence in the past. Just earlier this month the royal delivered a powerful speech as she spoke out against the "heinous" problem of domestic abuse at the Women of the World Festival. The duchess, who is president of the organisation, addressed the 'corrosive' effect that the issue can have, saying: "I find it almost impossible to think that any friend of mine might be living under that horrific threat, without my knowing it, but that is the power of coercive control and violence in the home. It is characterised by silence – silence from those that suffer – silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse.

📞If you are in immediate danger, please call 999 and ask for the police.



☎️ If you are not in immediate danger, please call one of the following 24 hour helplines:



England: 0808 2000 247

Northern Ireland: 0808 802 1414

Scotland: 0800 027 1234

Wales: 0808 8010 800 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 27, 2020

"This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children and men carrying the burden of shame. It prevents them from speaking out about the abuse and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst it can be fatal."

In her speech, the Duchess also encouraged both men and women to raise awareness of the "taboo" subject and used her very first hashtag #everyonesproblem.