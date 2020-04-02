Kate Middleton and Prince William take a break from kids' Easter holidays to continue royal duties William and Kate are self-isolating in their Anmer Hall home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continued with their royal duties despite the COVID-19 lockdown. On Wednesday, the couple took time out from caring for their children to talk to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton and staff at University Hospital Monklands, in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, via telephone.

This is the fourth time William and Kate have publicly supported the NHS during these unprecedented times. Last month they visited the London Ambulance Service 111 call centre in Croydon, south-west London, where they heard how the number of calls from the public had quadrupled since the crisis began.

And just last week, they released an adorable video of their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, applauding the NHS and their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple also recently helped launch new guidance supporting people with mental health conditions during the lockdown.

The royal couple are not the only ones working from home. Princess Anne, who is self-isolating at her Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, also continued her duties via phone on Wednesday, and participated in a meeting with the Trustees of the Animal Health Trust, of which she is President, via a conference call.

And in Windsor, the Queen, who is self-isolating with her husband Prince Philip, held an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone. Boris has recently admitted that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

Last month, Prince Charles was the first British royal to contract the virus and spent seven days in self-isolation.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said on the 30 March.

Prince Charles, 71, spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.