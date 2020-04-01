Prince William and Kate Middleton show support for Prince Charles in the sweetest way The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently self-isolating with their family at Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thrown their support behind Prince Charles after he addressed the nation on Wednesday. This was the first time that Charles had been seen since his battle with coronavirus, and he made a passionate speech, thanking the NHS workers and volunteers and neighbours who are providing care for the vulnerable in their time of need. The footage was taken from the future King's home office at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, where he is currently self-isolating. The video was shared on Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's Instagram account, Clarence House, and Prince William and Kate also re-posted the footage on their own social media page, Kensington Royal, alongside the message: "A message from The Prince of Wales," and a star emoji reading 'tap to watch'.

The royal family are all doing their bit to show their support for everyone in front line jobs working to fight against the coronavirus. In Charles' speech, he opened up about his experience with the illness. Although he suffered from mild symptoms, he described it as a "strange, frustrating, and often frustrating experience." His speech also highlighted the work of Age UK, in which he is the Patron of the charity, as well as Silver Line, of which Camilla is a patron. The speech ended with details on how to stay healthy from the NHS, as well as numbers for both Age UK and Silver Line.

The royal family have all been doing their bit to support those involved in fighting the coronavirus

Prince William and Kate are also doing their bit, and lent their support to a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. The new guideline gives helpful tips on how to look after your own wellbeing, alongside advice for parents and carers on children's mental health during the shutdown. The royal couple also went to visit staff at an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon in March to highlight its vital work at managing the coronavirus outbreak. All the royals also took part in the nation's clap for the NHS last Thursday. The Queen shared footage of her staff clapping at Windsor Castle, where she is currently residing with Prince Philip, while Charles and Camilla posted videos of them clapping in separate rooms from Birkhall – as the Prince of Wales was still self-isolating at the time. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also took part, and were filmed clapping from their garden at Anmer Hall, much to the delight of royal fans.

