The very special meaning behind the Queen's television address outfit Her Majesty wore a stunning turquoise brooch, left to her by Queen Mary

The Queen moved many to tears with her supportive message on Sunday evening, speaking to the nation with only her fifth public address during her reign. Her inspiring words were repeated by fans and celebrities across countless posts on social media – and her choice of outfit was one of comfort and positivity, too. Her Majesty is known to use her wardrobe as a powerful tool, so we wouldn't be surprised if her elegant green dress, worn with her turquoise and diamond brooch, was a considered choice to reflect her sentiments.

The Queen wore her turquoise and diamond brooch with a green dress

Many noticed the Queen's sparkling accessory, a piece in her collection that was left to her by her grandmother, Queen Mary. Fans took to Twitter to discuss her choice, with one writing: "I think she may have been showing continuity and the assurance that the world has been through ominous times before and overcome. I was struck by her reference to her WWII address, and of course a brooch which had seen bad times and good."

MORE: 12 times Duchess Camilla wowed us in beautiful royal gowns - from glittering sequins to elegant lace

The monarch has chosen to wear the turquoise brooch only a number of times, debuting it in 2014 despite its long history. She was given the elegant piece upon Mary's death in 1953.

Loading the player...



Watch the Queen's speech in full

In fact, turquoise itself has a powerful meaning – considered to be a sacred stone by many cultures, it was one of the first gemstones to be mined, and was cherished by the ancient Egyptians. It is described as a protective stone with healing qualities and a smooth, soothing finish. The Queen often chooses her brooches carefully for specific occasions, so perhaps she wanted to continue her message of support with the beautiful jewellery.

Debuting her turquoise brooch during a visit to Derbyshire in 2014

The 93-year-old monarch, speaking in a pre-recorded broadcast from Windsor Castle, spoke of the difficulties of self-isolation but reassured the country, saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

MORE: When royals wear casual jeans! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in off-duty denim