The Countess of Wessex invites us to her Zoom meeting – and she has the best caller name The royal joined a virtual meeting with some of the organisations she works for

It has been business as usual for the Countess of Wessex, who like so many other people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has found new ways of staying in touch with her work colleagues. The royal recently took part in a Zoom meeting with people from the various organisations she works with, to find out how they were dealing with the current lockdown. Sophie also participated in a video conference with ICAN's What the Women Say, joining 41 women from around the world to hear about how their communities had been impacted. Photos from the virtual meetings were shared on the royal family's official Instagram page, and what's more, Sophie's ingenious Zoom name was revealed to be iPad CW3, which is presumed to stand for Countess of Wessex and showed what device she was on.

The Countess of Wessex took part in Zoom meetings under the name CW3

Sophie is one of the hardest working members of the royal family and has a close relationship with her mother-in-law, the Queen. Many fans commented on the mother-of-two's work ethic in the caption of the Instagram post, with one writing: "The Countess is one of the gems in the royal family. Such a pleasure to follow her work," while another wrote: "This is great to see. The Countess is involved with such interesting work. Thanks for sharing." A third added: "Lovely to see the royal family finding ways to support their charities at this time. Wonderful lady."

MORE: A look inside the royal family's different homes

The royal is staying in touch with her charities during the coronavirus lockdown

The 55-year-old is currently self-isolating at her home, Bagshot Park, in Surrey, with her husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise, and James Viscount Severn. Just like many other parents in the UK, the royal couple are adjusting to home-schooling their kids during the coronavirus pandemic, and Sophie shared a video on the royal family's official Twitter and Instagram pages in March, encouraging fellow mums and dads not to feel alone in their new routine.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's secret message of support revealed during the coronavirus pandemic

The footage, which was filmed by Louise, also gave fans a peek into Sophie's royal home. In the video, she said: "For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty. But please don't feel alone. Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing them and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.