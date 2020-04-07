The Countess of Wessex may not be able to visit her patronages in person thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean she has forgotten about them. Sophie sent a touching note of support to Thames Valley Air Ambulance on Monday to let them know she is in awe of their continued hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing her message on Twitter, they captioned it: "A wonderful piece of #MondayMotivation. Thank you to our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness Countess of Wessex, for the inspiring letter and her kind words of support for crew and staff at @TVAirAmb. #StayHomeSaveLives."

A wonderful piece of #MondayMotivation. Thank you to our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness Countess of Wessex, for the inspiring letter and her kind words of support for crew and staff at @TVAirAmb . 🚁 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/UBOscRT3Es — Thames Valley Air Ambulance (@TVAirAmb) April 6, 2020

Sophie Wessex shared a thoughtful note with Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Sophie's note read: "Dear Amanda, I write to you to let you know that I am thinking of you during this time of uncertainty. You, your colleagues and the people you serve are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you will continue to operate as best you can and help those in need, in what are difficult circumstances. Please look after yourselves and each other as we make our way through this period. With very best wishes, Sophie."

It was just last week that the royal sent her support to Women Peace Builders and Survivors and Advocates against Conflict Related Sexual Violence. Sharing a video message on the official royal family Twitter account, the 55-year-old said: "As we all grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, I wish to dedicate a few thoughts to you. This crisis is affecting all of our communities, wherever we may be in the world. As the UN Secretary Journal said, 'The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, fraction or faith. It attacks all relentlessly'.

"With those words in our minds, now more than ever we must stand united. This is yet another challenge and already more so for those of you who are already in difficult situations, enduring conflict and instability. It brings with it a cloud of uncertainty and for some, the loss of loved ones. But I have witnessed your strength, your resourcefulness and your resilience, everything that makes you all the inspiration that you are. I know that even in these dark times your courage and determination will remain firm."

