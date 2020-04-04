The Countess of Wessex has shared a powerful message with women survivors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal family uploaded a video of the Countess to their official Twitter account on Saturday. Addressing Women Peace Builders and Survivors and Advocates against Conflict Related Sexual Violence, Sophie said: "As we all grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, I wish to dedicate a few thoughts to you. This crisis is affecting all of our communities, wherever we may be in the world. As the UN Secretary Journal said, 'The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, fraction or faith. It attacks all relentlessly'.

"With those words in our minds, now more than ever we must stand united. This is yet another challenge and already more so for those of you who are already in difficult situations, enduring conflict and instability. It brings with it a cloud of uncertainty and for some, the loss of loved ones. But I have witnessed your strength, your resourcefulness and your resilience, everything that makes you all the inspiration that you are. I know that even in these dark times your courage and determination will remain firm."

Sophie added: "The Women Peace and Security agenda celebrates women as a force for change and the agenda finds further relevance in this pandemic. A situation which demands calmness, participation, collaboration, decisiveness and a positive focus for the future. I know that your bravery, creativity, problem solving skills and empathy will be even more valuable at this moment. I know too, that you will continue to do your best to be pillars of your communities and will use your strong voices to advocate for the most vulnerable among us.

"Already I have heard about many meaningful acts of kindness by women across the world – from the Americas to the Far East – this work does not go unnoticed. Wherever you may be, and whatever challenges you face during this time, my most profound thoughts and prayers are with you. I stand with you all, now and always."

On Thursday, the 55-year-old also joined a series of video conferences with the National Autistic Society and The International Civil Society Action Network to find out how different communities are dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.

