The Queen has written to this year's 188 recipients of Maundy money as the Royal Maundy Service will not go ahead, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. What's more, recipients have also been sent their Maundy Gifts in the post. Maundy Thursday always takes place on the Thursday before Easter Sunday, and every year the monarch gives out special silver coins to pensioners from across the UK. Normally over 70 years of age, the recipients are nominated by their local dioceses in recognition of their contributions to their local church and community.

However, in light of the health crisis, this year the coins were blessed weeks ago at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, and posted to recipients alongside a letter from Her Majesty. In her letter, the Queen spoke of her regret at not being able to hand out the coins personally, adding that the presentation is "one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign".

The Queen's gesture was revealed on Instagram

The royal added: "This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus's instruction to his disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life. I believe it is a call to service for all of us.

"It is one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign to observe this highly significant ceremony at such an important point in the Christian calendar. I know that you, as a recipient of this year's Maundy Gift, will be as deeply disappointed as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances.

"However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service."

The Queen concluded: "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time."

