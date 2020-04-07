The Queen sends touching message to Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds as he battles coronavirus The UK Prime Minister was moved to intensive care on Monday

The Queen sent a message of support to Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds on Tuesday, following his admittance to intensive care with coronavirus. The Royal Family's Twitter account revealed: "Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."

HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also sent the Prime Minister their best wishes for a speedy recovery on Tuesday morning.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday night that the Queen has been kept informed by Downing Street about Mr Johnson's condition. A Downing Street spokesperson said that the Prime Minister was stable overnight and is now in good spirits, after he was admitted to intensive care on Monday evening, after his symptoms worsened. The spokesperson said that Mr Johnson is receiving "standard" oxygen treatment and has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. The Prime Minister has not had a pneumonia diagnosis, the spokesperson added.

It's understood that the Queen's weekly audience with the Prime Minister, which has been taking place by phone during lockdown, will not be scheduled this week. Mr Johnson was first admitted to hospital on Sunday.

The Queen and Boris Johnson in 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Her Majesty sent an emotional video message to healthcare professionals to mark World Health Day. In her message, the Queen said: "On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes."

