The Queen has said that the dedication of healthcare workers during this testing time is "an example to us all," as she sent an emotional video message to mark World Health Day on Tuesday.

The footage on their social media account shows the 93-year-old monarch and members of the royal family meeting those working in the healthcare profession in recent years. It included images of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting the NHS 111 call centre in Croydon last month, as well as Kate speaking to staff and patients at London's King's College Hospital after the London Bridge attacks in 2017.

WATCH: The Queen's video message on World Health Day

In her message, the Queen said: "On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes."

The Queen during her broadcast

Her Majesty's tribute comes just two days after she addressed the nation during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, in which she reassured viewers, saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

The monarch has been residing at Windsor Castle since 19 March with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. It's been business as usual for the Queen as she's still receiving her daily government red boxes and has been carrying out audiences and meetings via telephone.

