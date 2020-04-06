How Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson supported the Queen following her TV address It comes after the monarch addressed the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt message of support for her grandmother, the Queen. On Sunday, the monarch addressed the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, prompting Eugenie to take to Instagram. "Thank you for your words, they bring us together and unite us in our effort to overcome," she wrote. "Her Majesty The Queen addressed the UK and Commonwealth tonight from Windsor Castle. 'We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.'"

The Queen's speech in full

Her heartfelt post was quickly inundated with praise for Her Majesty. "This was something so special and emotional. I felt like it was my Nanna coming to tell me everything was going to be alright. I cried! So proud to be British," one follower wrote. A second remarked: "Such calming words of reassurance. It is a frightening time for us all and we should take Her Majesty’s words as a form of comfort. As Dame Vera Lynn said in her wartime song, and like The Queen said in her message, We will meet again."

Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, also took to Instagram with a special message for the monarch. She wrote: "Her Majesty's words touched my core and inspired us to never give up. To unite as we have before. To never forget the British humour and to remember... We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again @theroyalfamily."

During her pre-recorded broadcast from Windsor Castle, the 93-year-old monarch spoke of the difficulties of self-isolation but reassured the country, saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Her Majesty has been residing at Windsor Castle in Berkshire since 19 March, starting her Easter break a week earlier than planned as a "sensible precaution". The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, joined his wife in Windsor on the same day and was flown there by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk. It's been business as usual for the monarch, who has still been receiving her daily red boxes from the government and conducting her weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone.