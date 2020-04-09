Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible new project revealed All we know about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's venture

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have trademarked the word "HEADFIT", and patent information on the Intellectual Property Office website - shared on Twitter - suggests that it might be a mobile app. Listed as "software as service and given the name and the Cambridges' demonstrable mental health campaigning, it appears that the royal couple might be looking to launch a mobile app dedicated to the cause.

Just last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly backed a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, so the subject is clearly close to their hearts.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, trademarked a new word: HEADFIT. It’s definitely a new project.

The list of goods and services it’s interesting. For the name i think it’s about Mental health.

The move was first spotted on Twitter

The new guidance gives helpful tips on how to look after your own wellbeing, alongside advice for parents and carers on children's mental health during the shutdown. Tips include staying in touch with family and friends via video calls and social media, as well as establishing a regular routine and a healthy sleep pattern or starting a new hobby.

On the matter, William and Kate said: "The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental wellbeing. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

What's more, doting dad William spoke in January of the importance of encouraging people, particularly men, to speak up about their mental health during a visit to Everton football club.

The Duke asked the group of athletes if they had come across other players with mental health problems, to which Everton right-back, Seamus Coleman, said: "I've spoken to a couple of lads in Ireland and it's not until they have finished playing they have started speaking about it." William said: "They shouldn't be embarrassed," before adding, "I really appreciate what you guys are doing, it's fantastic."

