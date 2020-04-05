The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their support for the Queen in a new Instagram message shared to their Kensington Palace account. The post featured a photo of Her Majesty taken during her official address to the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, which took place at 8PM on Sunday. It showed the Queen wearing an emerald green dress and pearls with a stunning diamond and turquoise brooch, sitting facing the camera with her hands clasped on her lap. The monarch's expression was serious yet calm.

WATCH: The Queen's speech - April 2020

The image's caption began by quoting the monarch, and read: "'We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.'" The post went on: "Her Majesty The Queen has addressed the UK and Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle — visit @TheRoyalFamily to watch in full."

William and Kate's followers appreciated the Queen's sentiments, commenting: "Beautifully said your Majesty! Lots of love to all," "Just watched her majesty just now!! We can do it," and: "She gets it right every time." This is only the fifth time the monarch has recorded a televised message to the nation other than at Christmas. Her previous addresses came during the first Gulf War in 1991, as well as following the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and the Queen Mother in 2002. She also recorded a televised message to mark her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

William and Kate shared the Queen's message of hope on Instagram

In Sunday's speech, the 93-year-old monarch paid tribute to British people's resilience, saying: "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future."

The Queen also praised NHS staff and those "selflessly" working on the frontline during the crisis, saying: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

