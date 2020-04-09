The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted pupils and members of staff when they dialled into a video call with Casterton Primary Academy on Wednesday. And during their chat, Kate revealed a surprising fact about her husband – he has been sneaking all the Easter chocolate! As the couple wished everyone a Happy Easter, William reassured them that: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" With a smile, Kate quickly retorted: "You keep eating it!"

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise children at Lancashire School

A video of the couple's call was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account – and it also showed the future king being scolded by one little girl! As William and Kate chatted with two sisters about their Easter creations, the Prince asked one, "Is that a little handbag?" "No!" she exclaimed with a giggle, as she screwed up her face. "It's an Easter bag!" she then told the laughing couple.

It's well known that Prince William has a sweet tooth; he specially requested a chocolate biscuit cake to be served at his wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011. Kate is also known to indulge in the occasional treat. Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that the Duchess's favourite dessert in a sticky toffee pudding. Her Majesty the Queen, meanwhile, favours truffles by Bond Street chocolatiers Charbonnel et Walker, long known for its connection to the royal family.

Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William and Kate will be gearing up for some Easter fun with their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and little Prince Louis, who will be two on 23 April. George and Charlotte have been home-schooling since the end of March, when the UK lockdown was imposed. The royal youngsters attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, where they are in Year 2 and Reception respectively.

The Cambridges are believed to be staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and it's likely that they will have lots of activities planned for their young family. Coming from a family of party planners and having been involved heavily in her parents’ business, Party Pieces, the Duchess is likely to have a lot of tricks up her sleeves to entertain her children. In 2018, while at the annual Easter day service in Windsor, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year in Norfolk.