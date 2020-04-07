Prince William and Kate Middleton send personal message of support to Boris Johnson in hospital The UK Prime Minister was first admitted to hospital on Sunday evening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent a personal message of support to UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, after he was moved to intensive care for coronavirus symptoms at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, on Monday evening.

In a personal tweet from Prince William, he said: "Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W."

William and Kate have been showing their support for the NHS and healthcare professionals during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with the Duke launching the National Emergencies Trust appeal to raise funds and the couple sharing footage of their three children supporting Clap for our Carers.

The Cambridges' well wishes come after the Queen sent a personal message to Mr Johnson's pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds, saying that "they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery".

Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Mo1SgAd9wh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also sent the Prime Minister a private message on Tuesday morning sending him their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Prince Charles, 71, recently recovered from the virus and came out of isolation after seven days last week. Despite testing negative for COVID-19, Camilla remained in isolation at the couple's Scottish home, Birkhall, for 14 days, following her husband's positive diagnosis.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister was stable overnight and is now in good spirits, after he was admitted to intensive care on Monday evening, as his symptoms worsened. The spokesperson said that Mr Johnson is receiving "standard" oxygen treatment and has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. The Prime Minister has not had a pneumonia diagnosis, the spokesperson added.

