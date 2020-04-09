It's been a tough few months for Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her family following the death of her ex-husband Ari Behn. But Thursday was a particularly "bittersweet" moment for them all as they celebrated her daughter Leah Isadora's 15th birthday – her first since her dad tragically took his own life on Christmas Day 2019. Princess Martha hinted at the death of Ari in a sweet tribute she paid to her middle child on Instagram. Sharing a montage of images of Leah over the years, Martha Louise wrote: "Happy 15th Birthday, my wonderful Leah. You are an amazing young woman with so many talents; you are funny, kind, beautiful and graceful with a smart head on your shoulders."

Leah Isadora celebrated her first birthday since her father's death four months ago

She continued: "You are definitely the most organized person in the family- for which I am eternally grateful - and you have the gift of art from your dad that expresses itself through beautiful makeup IG posts. And although this day is bittersweet in more ways than one, you make the best of it and stay true to your emotions. You keep inspiring me every day, darling. I am so proud of you. Love you with all my heart."

Ari, who shared three daughters with the princess, died by suicide, aged 47, on Christmas Day. The Norwegian playwright and author's funeral took place at Oslo Cathedral and was attended by members of Norway's royal family. Ari and Princess Martha Louise's eldest daughter Maud Angelica, 16, read a heartfelt eulogy at the service before she and her younger sisters Leah and Emma Tallulah, 11, placed flowers on their father's casket.

Princess Martha Louise and former husband Ari Behn in 2016

King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were among the mourners, and they were joined by foreign royals, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands. Prince Daniel's wife, Crown Princess Victoria, was also due to attend, but unfortunately had to miss the funeral after her daughter Princess Estelle broke her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps.

Princess Martha Louise, 48, who is now in a relationship with Shaman Durek Verrett, posted an emotional tribute to her former husband on her Instagram account after his funeral, writing: "Dear Ari, we should have been together during Christmas and celebrated. We would have been looking forward to all of us. And we are so infinitely sad and sad for the loss of just you, because you were the girls' warm, funny, wise and good dad that they so dearly miss."

