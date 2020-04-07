Kate Middleton's Easter plans with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed The Cambridges are believed to be spending Easter in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hands-on parents and like to balance their work schedule around their three children. While the world is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, like many parents, we're sure they will make sure this year's Easter celebrations are still fun for Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate are believed to be staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and it's likely that they will have lots of activities planned for their young family. Coming from a family of party planners and having been involved heavily in her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton's business, Party Pieces, the Duchess is likely to have a lot of tricks up her sleeves to entertain her children.

Kate spoke about her Easter plans in 2018

In 2018, while at the annual Easter day service in Windsor, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year in Norfolk.

While the children have never publicly joined their parents at the annual Easter Sunday service, William and Kate have been regular attendees throughout the years. Last year's church service was particularly special as it fell on the Queen's 93rd birthday and the Duchess was captured curtsying to the monarch as she arrived.

Kate curtsies to the Queen on Easter Sunday 2019

Usually the royals celebrate Easter with the monarch in Windsor, but this year they will be apart in their respective homes, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. No doubt the family will be keeping in touch with one another using modern technology, such as video messaging.

It's a special month for the Firm, as the Queen will celebrate her 94th birthday on 21 April, while her great-grandson Prince Louis will turn two on 23 April. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday this week, with Prince William and Kate set to mark their ninth year of marriage on 29 April.

