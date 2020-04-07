Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce new venture – and it has a sweet link to son Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed details of their initiative

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their new venture, a non-profit initiative they have named Archewell, in a touching tribute to their son. The couple confirmed the news to the Telegraph, adding that they would not yet be launching Archewell because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told the publication in a statement.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In March, Harry and Meghan filed paperwork in America to trademark Archewell. The trademark requests are wide-ranging, but it is believed this is to protect any potential ideas, and do not necessarily indicate specific plans for the new venture.

The confirmation of their new foundation comes after Meghan and Harry closed down their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple shared in their final Sussex Royal post on March 30.