It's been a big week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they officially left royal life behind on 31 March and that's not the only key event. Friday 3 April marks an important day for Meghan as royal fans will able to hear her in her first film role, since she left US legal drama Suits in 2017. The Duchess has narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary and it's available to stream on Disney+ from today!

Earlier this year it was revealed that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney to narrate the film, in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives". She recorded the narration in autumn 2019 after being approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, earlier in the summer.

The former actress had been aware of the film for some time and had seen some of the footage taken over a few years, so the team thought Meghan would be a good fit for the narration given her passion for the subject.

The Duke made headlines around the world when footage emerged in January appearing to show him asking Disney CEO Bob Iger about the prospect of voiceover work for his wife. However, it has since been revealed that rather than being a serious request, the exchange was, in fact, a private joke, as by that time Meghan had already been approached by filmmakers for an upcoming project.

Harry and Meghan shared one final post on their Sussex royal Instagram account on Monday, thanking their followers for their support. Details of their new social media account, website and non-profit organisation are expected to be announced in the coming months.

