The Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall is auctioning off a painting she created of her horse Toytown in honour of a very special cause. The striking artwork, which depicts Zara's loyal steed against a green and blue background, is signed by the royal and is being sold for Equestrian Relief. The charity is currently raising money to support NHS heroes. The online auction runs until Tuesday, but you'll need to dig deep if you want to take Zara's painting home, as the highest bid at the time of writing is an impressive £1000!

The mum-of-two has been very concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and how both the lockdown and dealing with the crisis is affecting people's health, as she explained in a recent television appearance. Speaking via video link on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 38-year-old said: "I think it's hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do. You know getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is part of our staying active and staying fit."

Zara also confessed how fortunate she feels to be social distancing at her Gloucestershire home alongside husband Mike Tindall and their two young daughters Mia and Lena. The Olympian admitted: "We're very lucky. We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."

Zara then went on to talk about the fundraising campaign, which is all about asking equestrians to express a previously hidden talent in order to raise as much money as possible. Heaping praise on the health service, the royal said: "Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, you know fighting this war. We just want to try and do something to help them, support them."

