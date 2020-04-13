Prince Charles' Easter gift revealed as the royals celebrate in separate homes Charles and Camilla are currently at Birkhall in Scotland

While the royals are usually out in force for the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, this year's plans were sadly cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Queen and her family still found ways to send everyone well wishes during the holiday - with Prince Charles going all out to deliver a gift to the nation as a whole.

The Prince of Wales made his podcast debut over the weekend, having recorded a reading of John 20 1 – 18 earlier this week, for Westminster Abbey's Abbeycast series. The reading relates the story of Jesus' resurrection and was also featured in a video Eucharist service from Canterbury Cathedral.

Clarence House shared photos of the daffodils in front of Canterbury Cathedral in Kent and blossom trees outside Westminster Abbey in London as Prince Charles and wife Camilla wished their one million followers a Happy Easter. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last Thursday and their royal household released a new photo of the pair with the Duchess' Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, to mark the occasion.

Charles and Camilla weren't the only royals to send well wishes – the Queen also recorded a heartfelt message to mark Easter weekend, assuring the nation that "coronavirus will not overcome us." It came after Her Majesty's televised broadcast, which was watched by over 26 million people across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted an image of daffodils outside their London residence, Kensington Palace, with the caption: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter." It was announced on Sunday that Prince William has become patron of the National Emergencies Trust, which collaborates with charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money, and support victims at the time of a domestic disaster.

