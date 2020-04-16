Princess Eugenie reveals her incredible hidden talent during lockdown

Princess Eugenie stunned royal fans when she unveiled an incredible hidden talent – she can paint! The 30-year-old shared her gift on Instagram to celebrate World Art Day on Wednesday, uploading a photograph of a pink flower and then another snap of her hand-painted version. Captioning the post, Eugenie wrote: "It's World Art Day... I wanted to share something I did some years ago now. Looking through my old art and crafts has been so fun today and I just hope this time can bring about more creativity from anyone who enjoys it. Happy #worldartday."

Princess Eugenie reveals her incredible talent for art

Eugenie's followers were gobsmacked by her talent, with one commenting: "Princess, this is beautiful!!!! Totally keep painting." Another added: "Looks so realistic." A third wrote: "I thought that was a photo you are a very talented woman." And a fourth added: "Beautiful, well done and thank you for sharing with us."

Eugenie is thought to be self-isolating at the Royal Lodge alongside her mum Sarah, Duchess of York, father Prince Andrew and husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie has been helping her mum to deliver supplies to healthcare teams nearby, and last month, the pair were pictured handing out sweet treats to NHS workers. Taking to Instagram, Sarah thanked her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur - for showing support to "hard workers in the UK", sharing a photo of herself with a box of confectionaries.



WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos

It was also revealed last month that Eugenie and her husband Jack have delivered care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, they were spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions.

The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

