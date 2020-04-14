Princess Eugenie wows in fresh-faced snap as she works from home in new picture Royal fans loved this candid photo!

Fans got another insight into how their favourite royals are adjusting to lockdown on Monday, when Princess Eugenie was pictured in a sweet new snap on the Instagram account of her humanitarian project The Anti Slavery Collective. The candid screenshots showed the royal and her co-founder Julia de Boinville on a video call, with Eugenie looking fresh-faced and pretty as she smiled into the camera! "Happy Easter to you all - #workingfromhome #WFH," the caption read.

The candid photo was shared on The Anti Slavery Collective's Instagram page

Plenty of fans shared their positive comments on the photo, with one writing: "A very happy Easter to Your Royal Highness," and another adding: "Always working hard for your charities!"

Eugenie is thought to be self-isolating at the Royal Lodge alongside her mum Sarah, Duchess of York, father Prince Andrew and husband Jack Brooksbank. This isn't the first time royal watchers have got a glimpse at how the York family are working from home, since they are also known to be working hard to deliver supplies to healthcare teams nearby.

Both Sarah and Eugenie have been sharing their off-duty style with their followers, too, with Sarah rocking a quirky floral headband in a new photograph on Thursday, and Eugenie wearing a print-clash look as she loaded care packages into the car with her mum earlier in April.

Showing off her more glamorous side, a new photo from close friend Molly Whitehall's wedding also recently emerged, showing that the Princess wore a gorgeous leg-split dress to the nuptials back in February. The beautifully embellished number is from her wedding dress designer, Peter Pilotto, and is worth £2,440 - complete with statement sleeves, a thigh-high leg split and sparkly brooch details to the hip. Hopefully, it won't be too long until we see all our favourite royal ladies stepping out in their party dresses again…