Sarah, Duchess of York carried out a heartwarming gesture amid the coronavirus pandemic, with her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank last week. According to Mail Online, the trio were spotted driving through London to deliver care packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith Hospital on Wednesday and then again on Saturday.

The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

Sarah has also teamed up with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, who are donating sweet treats to the NHS for every item bought. Sharing her news on Instagram on Saturday, the Duchess wrote: "I am delighted to be working with @lovecocoa. This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @nhsenglandldn workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website. It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the hospitals and these incredible workers. In addition to that, for every chocolate bar sold in 2020, Love Cocoa will be planting a new tree in Cameroon #coronavirus #nhs #lovecocoa #UK."

Princess Eugenie, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, shared an inspirational message in support of the staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital on Instagram. Posting a photo of staff holding up a banner that read "we need your support," the Princess wrote: "I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face."

She added: "It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support. The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis. Tap the link in my bio to be directed to the just giving page or please get in touch with them for any donations in kind by emailing rnoh.fundraising@nhs.net or calling 0208 909 5362 @the.rnoh.charity @rnohnhs."

Eugenie has long supported the RNOH and underwent corrective surgery at the hospital when she was 12, after being diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine).

