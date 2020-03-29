Sarah Ferguson posted a message of strength and hope to Instagram at the weekend – and her fans were inspired. The Duchess of York uploaded two photographs, one showing a beautiful white horse, the other a stunning snow-capped mountain. The mother-of-two captioned the images: "Hold with golden hearted strength and keep focussed on small steps to victory. To reach the summit, it takes mini steps, through many valleys, perseverance and patience and you will get there. The light would not be so bright without the shadow…"

Her fans rushed to share their appreciation for her heartfelt post. One commented: "Wise words of hope. Thank you as always for sharing your precious reflections and for the beautiful images. We’ll enjoy these things again, things will get better... in the meanwhile let’s all be grateful for what we have!" Others added: "Beautiful pictures and beautiful words, thank you," and: "Gosh that horse is magical, thank you for the uplifting words."

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Sarah joined her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank to deliver care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, the trio was spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions. The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit.

Sarah posted the sweet message to Instagram at the weekend

On Friday, the 60-year old praised her friend, German confectionery entrepreneur Hermann Bühlbecker, for supporting "hard workers in the UK", as she shared a photo of herself carrying a large box of sweet treats from the confectionary company. Two days later, Sarah confirmed that food company Olly's Olives would also be helping to feed NHS staff.

In a message next to a series of photos of the savoury snacks, Sarah wrote: "Thank you from the York Family to @ollysolives as this week, they will be donating olives to @nhsenglandldn workers all over the UK. It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the front line workers."

